The Indian-American who wants to connect the world

Zuckerberg was betting on Free Basics to help expand its user base in India

Zuckerberg was betting on Free Basics to help expand its user base in India

Last year, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg faced a setback in India. The country’s telecom regulator ruled against Free Basics — or Zuckerberg’s idea of offering a limited version of the internet that includes access to certain news, health and job portals, along with Facebook’s own social networking site and messaging services, free of cost on mobile phones. Zuckerberg was betting on Free Basics to help expand its user base in India, already the largest. But it was scuttled after activists argued that the service offered free access to only a few ...

Raghu Krishnan