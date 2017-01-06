The land of a godly match

Geetanjali Krishna ambles up to a temple in Uttarakhand where Shiva and Parvati are said to have wed

The Great Indian Wedding Season is upon us, and often, after attending yet another excessive Indian wedding, I find myself remembering the time spent at the site of a mythical marriage that offered a sharp contrast. They say that the temple of Triyuginarayan, high up in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, is as spartan today as it was when Shiva and Parvati were wed there. In myth, few were present when Shiva married his lovely princess — and to date, this delightful little town attracts few pilgrims and fewer tourists. It could be do to with the fact that is not easy ...

