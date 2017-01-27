The look of vengeance

Cosmetic surgery to get back at a former flame or a plasma-infused facial? Ranjita Ganesan checks out a few bizarre beauty trends Revenge surgery Of all the ways to get back at an ex, this one quite literally is the most transformative. If cosmetic surgeons in India are to be believed, spurned lovers are beginning to land up at their consulting rooms with extreme requests. In the West they call this “revenge surgery”. While heartache drives a few to enhance their assets, others seek subtle facial tweaks such as eyebrow lifts or botox shots to spite former ...

Ranjita Ganesan