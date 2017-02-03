The master's new range

Tendulkar's launched cricket equipment and sportswear range focuses on safety and accessibility

He may have disappointed millions of cricket fans across the globe when he announced his retirement in November 2013 after close to a quarter of a century, but even post-retirement, Sachin Tendulkar has found ways to remain engaged with the sport. Earlier this week, he launched his latest initiative, “Sachin by Spartan”, at a fashion extravaganza in Mumbai. “Sachin by Spartan” is a cricket equipment and sportswear range, a collaboration between the cricketing legend and Spartan International. “The game of cricket has given me much more ...

Shakya Mitra