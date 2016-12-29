The rise and fall of an IAS officer

Rao was appointed, sponsored and nurtured by Jayalalithaa

In June 2016, just a fortnight after taking over as chief minister for the second consecutive term, J Jayalalithaa appointed P Rama Mohana Rao as the chief secretary of Tamil Nadu. This had raised eyebrows of many, considering he had superseded several senior bureaucrats. Besides, he had worked with Jayalalithaa’s arch rival, DMK’s M Karunanidhi. Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S Ramadoss alleged that Jayalalithaa had ignored 22 officers of the 1981 batch of the Indian Administrative Service to appoint Rao, a 1985 batch officer. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, ...

T E Narasimhan & Gireesh Babu