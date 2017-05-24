The Strategist Quiz (#512)

1 The founders of this company had a premonition when at college that they will start a firm some day and will write a book about it. They called it their “Casablanca moment”. They were both working on a sponsored research project along with a company called Conair Corporation best known for its hair dryers. Name them and the company they founded. 2 Connect members of a historically Christian group of religious movements generally known as the Religious Society of Friends and a Co-creation of Sachin Tendulkar and what do you arrive at? 3 India exports Rs 3,000 crore ...