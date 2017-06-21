The Strategist Quiz (#516)

1. In the fall of 1961 3 MIT graduate students were rooming together at what they called a “Barely habitable tenement”. Since it was on a street called Hingham Street they dubbed their living quarters as “Hingham Institute”. Who were they and what did they go on to create?



2. Why have the share prices of two well-known Japanese restaurant chains Totenko and Seiyoken, risen about 30% and 21%respectively since February 2017?





3. At the age of 15 this person was Life guard in the Borough of Queens. He also was a sprinkler installer. With his earnings he set up a stock broking firm and today he is known as the “Wizard of Lies”. Who is he?

4. Connect the musical “War Paint” and the documentary film “The Powder & the Glory”.



5. What is the term used to describe systems designed to monetise online and other digital information by preventing visitors from accessing web sites and similar content providers without having a paid subscription?







6. Connect these films “Metropolis (1927), Modern Times (1936) and A nous la liberte (French – 1931) and name the two prominent people who were targeted by these movies.

7. Name the brand that recently ended its partnership with The Olympic games after being a TOP (The Olympic Partner) brand for the last 40 years?



8. In 1999, the CEO of a global corporation ordered 500 of his top managers to find workers who were well versed in Internet and tap into their expertise. He himself chose a mentor and blocked off time to learn about everything from Internet bookmarks to competitors’ websites. He is credited with introducing this form of mentoring. Name the CEO and the term used for such a process?



9. Whose base line reads “Driving Matters”?



10. Name the company from its Logo.

