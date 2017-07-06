The Strategist Quiz (#518)

1. Recently a car brand took four years to release a custom-built car for one of its wealthy customers costing upwards of $10 million. It gets its name from the design where the body work wraps under the car with no visible boundary, akin to the hull of a yacht and an upward sweep at the rear departure angle culminating in the __. Name it. 2. The Manasollasa, written in 1130 CE, is a Sanskrit text composed by the South Indian king Someshvara III of the Kalyani Chalukya dynasty. In a chapter dedicated to food which famous Indian dish is claimed to have been mentioned here for the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?