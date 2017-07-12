The Strategist Quiz (#519)

1. The phrase ____ is more effective than planes and tanks is a reference to a favorite remark of Mao about the relative unimportance of weaponry in deciding the outcome of a conflict. One company has been inspired by this and has crafted this into its products & branding. Name the relevant products and the company. 2. Which business book’s epigraph or dedication page carries this quotation from Lewis Carroll’s, Through the Looking Glass “Now, here, you see, it takes all the running you can do, to keeping the same place. If you want to get somewhere else, you must ...