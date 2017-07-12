The Strategist Quiz (#519)

1. The phrase ____ is more effective than planes and tanks is a reference to a favorite remark of Mao about the relative unimportance of weaponry in deciding the outcome of a conflict. One company has been inspired by this and has crafted this into its products & branding. Name the relevant products and the company. 2. Which business book’s epigraph or dedication page carries this quotation from Lewis Carroll’s, Through the Looking Glass “Now, here, you see, it takes all the running you can do, to keeping the same place. If you want to get somewhere else, you must ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?