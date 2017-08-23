The Strategist Quiz (#526)

1. Lindy's is a deli and restaurant located in Manhattan, New York City. It was opened by Leo "Lindy" Lindermann and his wife Clara on August 20, 1921 well known for its cheesecake and also the famous line "Waiter, there's a fly in my soup" joke is theorised to have originated here. It also inspired a concept used by economists, sociologists and futurists. State it 2. This global brand opened chain store with its name derived from the term 'leftovers'. It was founded in the 1990s with the aim of selling the unwanted stock of its major brands. It ...