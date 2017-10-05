The Strategist Quiz (#532)

1. It was first developed by the Countess of Seafield as her estate’s signature tweed in the early 19th Century. It was here that a member of the royal family who often went shooting discovered and borrowed it to make his own variation. What is it called now? 2. State this term which is a product of the dot com boom. It describes workers who move on to hot companies and look elsewhere once the stock price drops. 3. Connect Lost, GI, Silent, C, D, X, Y & Z and what do you arrive at? 4. In the 1700s in India what was a Cartaz and Dastak. Who issued them? 5. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?