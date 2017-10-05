The Strategist Quiz (#532)

1. It was first developed by the Countess of Seafield as her estate’s signature tweed in the early 19th Century. It was here that a member of the royal family who often went shooting discovered and borrowed it to make his own variation. What is it called now? 2. State this term which is a product of the dot com boom. It describes workers who move on to hot companies and look elsewhere once the stock price drops. 3. Connect Lost, GI, Silent, C, D, X, Y & Z and what do you arrive at? 4. In the 1700s in India what was a Cartaz and Dastak. Who issued them? 5. ...