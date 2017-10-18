The Strategist Quiz (#534)

1. Thanks to the e-commerce world we can buy just about anything online and get it delivered to your doorstep in a snap. Not only has that been insanely convenient for us, but it’s also created a giant window of opportunity for so-called __. They are experts at stealing the packages kept at people's doorsteps. What are they called? 2. Connect actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati (Bahubali fame) and shuttlers P V Sindhu and her coach P Gopichand and what do you arrive at? 3. This person quit his job as a copywriter for Esquire magazine in the US when he was ...