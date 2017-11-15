The Strategist Quiz (#538)

1. In 1928, thousands of workers were murdered by military forces in Colombia. The workers were protesting the bad working conditions in the company plantations. Nobel laureate Gabriel García Márquez depicted a fictional version of this in his novel, One Hundred Years of Solitude, and the inhuman impact that this particular company had in Colombia.

Name the company and the incident. 2. Pharrell Williams performed to a song, “Double 11”, and Jessie J performed her hit, the appropriately titled “Price Tag”, at a recent event. Which one? 3. ...