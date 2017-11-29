The Strategist Quiz (#540)

1. This brand’s slogan, “Women all over the world are fighting greasy pots and pans,” changed to “People all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans”. Name the person who was responsible for this. 2. In 1858, three brothers in the US accepted cotton from farmers as currency to settle accounts.

They became brokers for buyers and sellers of the crop and opened an office in New York in 1858. In the 1930s, it underwrote the initial public offering for DuMont, the first TV manufacturer. Name them. 3. Connect the year of coronation of Queen ...