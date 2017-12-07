The Strategist Quiz (#541)

1. Which company would you be working for if your boss held the title of Karma commando and you would join the team as a do gooder? 2. Connect the insurance company Lloyds with teeth-whitening product Aquafresh manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). 3. The Random Access Memory (RAM) replaced punched cards when IBM introduced its model 350 Disk Storage Unit in 1956.

Who was its first customer? 4. Strategy and __ are the Himalayas of marketing and everything else is the Catskills. Fill in the blank and name who said this. 5. A reduction in the ...