The Strategist Quiz (#543)

1) This brand’s name is derived from the word “revolution” and the number of attempts it took to bring this product to the market. It is a polymer that was developed at the University of Bristol in an effort to curb pollution issues, due to regular chewing gum, which are prevalent in the United Kingdom.

The UK used to spend over £150 million annually on gum cleanup efforts to help remove this synthetic material from sidewalks and other public spaces. Name it. 2) This brand gets its name from Turkish meaning black stone. Four years ago it launched a limited edition ...