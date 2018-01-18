The Strategist Quiz (#546)

1 This firm was formed as a conglomerate in the 1920s.

Its name when translated meant “Community of Interests” and its supervisory board was in a lighter vein called “The council of gods”. Name the firm. 2 What is the term to describe an unusually low sale price, typically offered by a retailer on a limited number of items for a limited time, often on prominent shopping days, such as the day after Thanksgiving in the US? 3 Connect illusionist Jean-Eugène Robert-Houdin and the brand Cartier and what do your arrive at? 4 This biologist first ...