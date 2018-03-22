The Strategist Quiz 555

1 This person founded the first agency house in the city of Chennai in the 1780s like Bombay’s Forbes & Co. He was in the business of real estate, trading in Madeira wines, selling lotteries, books and acted as a shipping agent.

His partnership with a London-based firm brought in handsome profits by supplying provisions to the British Army during the war between Tipu Sultan and the East India Company. He died in the 1820s and was buried in Cuddalore near Pondicherry. Name him. 2 Connect Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven and Dazed & Confused, Pink Floyd’s Comfortably ...