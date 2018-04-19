The Strategist Quiz (#559)

1What is the connection between setting up of the Yale University and the Kalabari people /tribe, an ethnic group in Nigeria? 2A company is named after this pre-Socratic Greek philosopher, mathematician, and astronomer who hailed from present-day Milet in Turkey. He was one of the Seven Sages of Greece who broke away from the tradition of using mythology to explain the world and the universe.

He used geometry to calculate the heights of pyramids and the distance of ships from the shore. Name him and the company. 3Who said this “In the beginning I looked around ...