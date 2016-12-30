The year in 140 characters

Twitter’s propensity for caustic jibes and sardonic criticism has seen it painfully fall behind in the endearment stakes for a few years now, but 2016 brought with — apart from the usual distastefulness — expansive desolation. #RIP, #Brexit and #Trump made Twitter a pretty distressing place in 2016. Add to that the unfortunate killing of black people in America and the grisly happenings in Aleppo, and you were handed a tumultuous dose of social media that seldom made for pleasant viewing. The year was welcomed with gasping awes and unrestrained glee at the sight ...

Dhruv Munjal