KKR looks to buy another NBFC to bolster lending business
Business Standard

Tiger Global eyes second major exit in India

Tiger Global now plans to sell 10-12 per cent of its 12-15 per cent stake in Ola for $400-500 million to SoftBank

Business Standard 

Tiger Global, largest investor in Flipkart is second largest stock holder in Amazon

After partially exiting e-tailer Flipkart, Tiger Global management is eyeing its second major exit in India — from cab aggregator Ola. In both cases, Japanese internet giant SoftBank is buying Tiger  Global’s stake. In August, SoftBank Vision Fund agreed to invest $2.6 billion in Flipkart, half of it in buying existing investors such as  Tiger Global and Accel. Tiger Global now plans to sell 10-12 per cent of its 12-15 per cent stake in Ola for $400-500 million to SoftBank. Here's a snapshot of Tiger Global’s investments and exits in India

Graph
Graph

 
Graph
First Published: Thu, November 23 2017. 01:19 IST

