After partially exiting e-tailer Flipkart, Tiger Global management is eyeing its second major exit in India — from cab aggregator Ola. In both cases, Japanese internet giant SoftBank is buying Tiger Global’s stake. In August, SoftBank Vision Fund agreed to invest $2.6 billion in Flipkart, half of it in buying existing investors such as Tiger Global and Accel. Tiger Global now plans to sell 10-12 per cent of its 12-15 per cent stake in Ola for $400-500 million to SoftBank. Here's a snapshot of Tiger Global’s investments and exits in India
Tiger Global eyes second major exit in India
Business Standard Last Updated at November 23, 2017 01:20 IST
