TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Specials » SI » Trading Desk

Vikram Limaye set to be 2nd highest-paid in financial sector
Business Standard

Today's picks: 14 February, 2017

Nifty, Nifty Bank, Idea Cellular, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Power

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 8,805 (fut: 8,814) Target: NA


Stop-long positions at 8,750. Stop-short positions at 8,880. Big moves could go till 8,930, 8,700. A long 8,700p (27), short 8,600p (13) could gain 10-15 if there's a correction till 8,750.

Bank Nifty

Current: 20,252 (futures: 20,296)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 20,190. Stop-short positions at 20,400. Big moves could go till 20,650, 19,950. Corrections seem more likely.

Idea Cellular

Current price: Rs 107.25
Target price: Rs 105
Keep a stop at Rs 108.5 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 105.5 and Rs 106. Book profits at Rs 105.

Aurobindo Pharma

Current: Rs 668
Target: Rs 650
Keep a stop at Rs 668 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 653 and Rs 656. Book profits at Rs 650.

Tata Power

Current: Rs 83.4
Target: Rs 85
Keep a stop at Rs 82.5 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 84.25 and Rs 84.75. Book profits at Rs 85.

 
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated    

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Today's picks: 14 February, 2017

Nifty, Nifty Bank, Idea Cellular, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Power

Nifty, Nifty Bank, Idea Cellular, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Power Nifty

Current: 8,805 (fut: 8,814) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,750. Stop-short positions at 8,880. Big moves could go till 8,930, 8,700. A long 8,700p (27), short 8,600p (13) could gain 10-15 if there's a correction till 8,750.

Bank Nifty

Current: 20,252 (futures: 20,296)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 20,190. Stop-short positions at 20,400. Big moves could go till 20,650, 19,950. Corrections seem more likely.

Idea Cellular

Current price: Rs 107.25
Target price: Rs 105
Keep a stop at Rs 108.5 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 105.5 and Rs 106. Book profits at Rs 105.

Aurobindo Pharma

Current: Rs 668
Target: Rs 650
Keep a stop at Rs 668 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 653 and Rs 656. Book profits at Rs 650.

Tata Power

Current: Rs 83.4
Target: Rs 85
Keep a stop at Rs 82.5 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 84.25 and Rs 84.75. Book profits at Rs 85.

 
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated     image
Business Standard
177 22

Today's picks: 14 February, 2017

Nifty, Nifty Bank, Idea Cellular, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Power

Nifty

Current: 8,805 (fut: 8,814) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,750. Stop-short positions at 8,880. Big moves could go till 8,930, 8,700. A long 8,700p (27), short 8,600p (13) could gain 10-15 if there's a correction till 8,750.

Bank Nifty

Current: 20,252 (futures: 20,296)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 20,190. Stop-short positions at 20,400. Big moves could go till 20,650, 19,950. Corrections seem more likely.

Idea Cellular

Current price: Rs 107.25
Target price: Rs 105
Keep a stop at Rs 108.5 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 105.5 and Rs 106. Book profits at Rs 105.

Aurobindo Pharma

Current: Rs 668
Target: Rs 650
Keep a stop at Rs 668 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 653 and Rs 656. Book profits at Rs 650.

Tata Power

Current: Rs 83.4
Target: Rs 85
Keep a stop at Rs 82.5 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 84.25 and Rs 84.75. Book profits at Rs 85.

 

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated    

image
Business Standard
177 22