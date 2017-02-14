Today's picks: 14 February, 2017

Nifty, Nifty Bank, Idea Cellular, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Power

Nifty



Current: 8,805 (fut: 8,814) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 8,750. Stop-short positions at 8,880. Big moves could go till 8,930, 8,700. A long 8,700p (27), short 8,600p (13) could gain 10-15 if there's a correction till 8,750.



Bank Nifty



Current: 20,252 (futures: 20,296)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 20,190. Stop-short positions at 20,400. Big moves could go till 20,650, 19,950. Corrections seem more likely.



Idea Cellular



Current price: Rs 107.25

Target price: Rs 105

Keep a stop at Rs 108.5 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 105.5 and Rs 106. Book profits at Rs 105.



Aurobindo Pharma



Current: Rs 668

Target: Rs 650

Keep a stop at Rs 668 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 653 and Rs 656. Book profits at Rs 650.



Tata Power



Current: Rs 83.4

Target: Rs 85

Keep a stop at Rs 82.5 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 84.25 and Rs 84.75. Book profits at Rs 85.





Devangshu Datta

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated