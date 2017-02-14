Today's picks: 14 February, 2017

Nifty
Current: 8,805 (fut: 8,814) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,750. Stop-short positions at 8,880. Big moves could go till 8,930, 8,700. A long 8,700p (27), short 8,600p (13) could gain 10-15 if there's a correction till 8,750.
Bank Nifty
Current: 20,252 (futures: 20,296)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 20,190. Stop-short positions at 20,400. Big moves could go till 20,650, 19,950. Corrections seem more likely.
Idea Cellular
Current price: Rs 107.25
Target price: Rs 105
Keep a stop at Rs 108.5 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 105.5 and Rs 106. Book profits at Rs 105.
Aurobindo Pharma
Current: Rs 668
Target: Rs 650
Keep a stop at Rs 668 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 653 and Rs 656. Book profits at Rs 650.
Tata Power
Current: Rs 83.4
Target: Rs 85
Keep a stop at Rs 82.5 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 84.25 and Rs 84.75. Book profits at Rs 85.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
