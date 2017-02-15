Today's picks: 15 February, 2017

Nifty

Current: 8,792 (fut: 8,806) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 8,745. Stop-short positions at 8,865. Big moves could go till 8,675 or 8,930. Along 8,700p (30), short 8,600p (15) would gain 10-15 if the futures tests 8,750.

Bank Nifty

Current: 20,258 (futures: 20,296) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 20,190. Stop-short positions at 20,400. Big moves could go till 20,650, 19,950. Trend seems neutral or slightly bearish.

GAIL

Current price: Rs 495 Target price: Rs 505

Keep a stop at Rs 491 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 500 and Rs 502. Book profits at Rs 505.

Tata Motors

Current price: Rs 482 Target price: Rs 474

Keep a stop at Rs 487 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 475 and Rs 477. Book profits at Rs 474

NTPC

Current price: Rs 171 Target price: Rs 167

Keep a stop at Rs 173 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 168 and Rs 169. Book profits at Rs 167.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated





