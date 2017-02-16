Today's picks: 16 February, 2017

Nifty



Current: 8,725 (fut: 8,749), Target: NA

Stop-loss long positions at 8,675. Stop-short positions at 8,825.

Big moves could go till 8,625, 8,850. A long 8,700p (43), short 8,600p (20) could gain 10-15 if the futures falls below 8,675.

Bank Nifty



Current: 20,164 (fut: 20,216)

Target: NA

Stop-loss long positions at 20,100. Stop-short positions at 20,325. Big moves could go till 20,550, 19,875. Trend seems to be bearish.

ITC



Current price: Rs 273

Target price: Rs 278

Keep a stop at Rs 270 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 275 and Rs 277.

Book profits at Rs 278

Sun Pharma



Current price: Rs 623

Target price: Rs 610

Keep a stop at Rs 630 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 614 and Rs 616.

Book profits at Rs 610.





Current price: Rs 675

Target price: Rs 663

Keep a stop at Rs 682 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 665 and Rs 669.