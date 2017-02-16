TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Today's picks: 16 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, ITC, Sun Pharma, BPCL

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 
 
Current: 8,725 (fut: 8,749), Target: NA
Stop-loss long positions at 8,675. Stop-short positions at 8,825. 
Big moves could go till 8,625, 8,850. A long 8,700p (43), short 8,600p (20) could gain 10-15 if the futures falls below 8,675.

Bank Nifty 
 
Current: 20,164 (fut: 20,216)
Target: NA
Stop-loss long positions at 20,100. Stop-short positions at 20,325. Big moves could go till 20,550, 19,875. Trend seems to be bearish.

ITC
 
Current price: Rs 273 
Target price: Rs 278 
Keep a stop at Rs 270 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 275 and Rs 277. 
Book profits at Rs 278

Sun Pharma 
 
Current price: Rs 623
Target price: Rs 610
Keep a stop at Rs 630 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 614 and Rs 616. 
Book profits at Rs 610.

BPCL   
 
Current price: Rs 675 
Target price: Rs 663
Keep a stop at Rs 682 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 665 and Rs 669. 
Book profits at Rs 663.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

