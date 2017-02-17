Today's picks: 17 February, 2017

Nifty



Current: 8,778 (fut: 8,785), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 8,7710. Stop-short positions at 8,860.

Big moves could go till 8,650, 8,910. A long 8,800c (47), short 8,900c (14) could gain 10-15 if the futures tests 8,850.

Bank



Current: 20,243 (futures: 20,302), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 20,195. Stop-short positions at 20,405. Big moves can go till 20,650, 20,000. Index likely to have an upside bias.



Current price: Rs 1,470, Target price: Rs 1,440

Keep a stop at Rs 1,485 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,445 and Rs 1,455. Book profits at Rs 1,440.

Coal India



Current: Rs 318, Target: Rs 312

Keep a stop at Rs 321 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 313 and Rs 314. Book profits at Rs 312.



Current: Rs 505, Target: Rs 515

Keep a stop at Rs 500 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 512 and Rs 514. Book profits at Rs 515.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated