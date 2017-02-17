TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Specials » SI » Trading Desk

Stay put in SBI, associates: Analysts
Business Standard

Today's picks: 17 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Larsen & Toubro, Coal India, Tech Mahindra

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       

Current: 8,778 (fut: 8,785), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,7710. Stop-short positions at 8,860. 
Big moves could go till 8,650, 8,910. A long 8,800c (47), short 8,900c (14) could gain 10-15 if the futures tests 8,850.  

Bank Nifty       

Current: 20,243 (futures: 20,302), Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 20,195. Stop-short positions at 20,405. Big moves can go till 20,650, 20,000. Index likely to have an upside bias.

Larsen & Toubro            

Current price: Rs 1,470, Target price: Rs 1,440
Keep a stop at Rs 1,485 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,445 and Rs 1,455. Book profits at Rs 1,440. 

Coal India    

Current: Rs 318, Target: Rs 312
Keep a stop at Rs 321 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 313 and Rs 314. Book profits at Rs 312. 

Tech Mahindra          

Current: Rs 505, Target: Rs 515
Keep a stop at Rs 500 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 512 and Rs 514. Book profits at Rs 515.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Today's picks: 17 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Larsen & Toubro, Coal India, Tech Mahindra

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Larsen & Toubro, Coal India, Tech Mahindra
Nifty       

Current: 8,778 (fut: 8,785), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,7710. Stop-short positions at 8,860. 
Big moves could go till 8,650, 8,910. A long 8,800c (47), short 8,900c (14) could gain 10-15 if the futures tests 8,850.  

Bank Nifty       

Current: 20,243 (futures: 20,302), Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 20,195. Stop-short positions at 20,405. Big moves can go till 20,650, 20,000. Index likely to have an upside bias.

Larsen & Toubro            

Current price: Rs 1,470, Target price: Rs 1,440
Keep a stop at Rs 1,485 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,445 and Rs 1,455. Book profits at Rs 1,440. 

Coal India    

Current: Rs 318, Target: Rs 312
Keep a stop at Rs 321 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 313 and Rs 314. Book profits at Rs 312. 

Tech Mahindra          

Current: Rs 505, Target: Rs 515
Keep a stop at Rs 500 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 512 and Rs 514. Book profits at Rs 515.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
image
Business Standard
177 22

Today's picks: 17 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Larsen & Toubro, Coal India, Tech Mahindra

Nifty       

Current: 8,778 (fut: 8,785), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,7710. Stop-short positions at 8,860. 
Big moves could go till 8,650, 8,910. A long 8,800c (47), short 8,900c (14) could gain 10-15 if the futures tests 8,850.  

Bank Nifty       

Current: 20,243 (futures: 20,302), Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 20,195. Stop-short positions at 20,405. Big moves can go till 20,650, 20,000. Index likely to have an upside bias.

Larsen & Toubro            

Current price: Rs 1,470, Target price: Rs 1,440
Keep a stop at Rs 1,485 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,445 and Rs 1,455. Book profits at Rs 1,440. 

Coal India    

Current: Rs 318, Target: Rs 312
Keep a stop at Rs 321 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 313 and Rs 314. Book profits at Rs 312. 

Tech Mahindra          

Current: Rs 505, Target: Rs 515
Keep a stop at Rs 500 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 512 and Rs 514. Book profits at Rs 515.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

image
Business Standard
177 22