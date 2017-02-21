TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Specials » SI » Trading Desk

Operational turnaround seen ahead for JSPL
Business Standard

Today's picks: 21 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, TCS, ITC

Devangshu Datta  |  Mumbai 

Nifty       

Current: 8,879   (fut: 8,878) 
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,805. Stop-short positions at 8,955. Big moves could go till 9,005, 8,750. A long 8,900c (31), short 9,000c (7) could gain 10-15 if the bull run hits 8,950.

Bank Nifty       

Current: 20,677   (futures: 20,667) 
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 20,550. Stop-short positions at 20,780. 
Big moves could go till 21,025, 20,300. Financial index could see some profit booking.

TCS            

Current price: Rs 2,502  
Target price: Rs 2,600
Keep a stop at Rs 2,475 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 2,550 and Rs 2,575. Book profits at Rs 2,600.

Idea     

Current price: Rs 108.5  
Target price: Rs 106.6
Keep a stop at Rs 110 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 107 and Rs 107.5. 
Book profits at Rs 106.5

ITC          

Current price: Rs 266 
Target price: 262
Keep a stop at Rs 269 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 263 and Rs 264. Book profits at Rs 262.
                                                            Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Today's picks: 21 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, TCS, ITC

Nifty, Bank Nifty, TCS, ITC
Nifty       

Current: 8,879   (fut: 8,878) 
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,805. Stop-short positions at 8,955. Big moves could go till 9,005, 8,750. A long 8,900c (31), short 9,000c (7) could gain 10-15 if the bull run hits 8,950.

Bank Nifty       

Current: 20,677   (futures: 20,667) 
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 20,550. Stop-short positions at 20,780. 
Big moves could go till 21,025, 20,300. Financial index could see some profit booking.

TCS            

Current price: Rs 2,502  
Target price: Rs 2,600
Keep a stop at Rs 2,475 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 2,550 and Rs 2,575. Book profits at Rs 2,600.

Idea     

Current price: Rs 108.5  
Target price: Rs 106.6
Keep a stop at Rs 110 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 107 and Rs 107.5. 
Book profits at Rs 106.5

ITC          

Current price: Rs 266 
Target price: 262
Keep a stop at Rs 269 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 263 and Rs 264. Book profits at Rs 262.
                                                            Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

image
Business Standard
177 22

Today's picks: 21 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, TCS, ITC

Nifty       

Current: 8,879   (fut: 8,878) 
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,805. Stop-short positions at 8,955. Big moves could go till 9,005, 8,750. A long 8,900c (31), short 9,000c (7) could gain 10-15 if the bull run hits 8,950.

Bank Nifty       

Current: 20,677   (futures: 20,667) 
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 20,550. Stop-short positions at 20,780. 
Big moves could go till 21,025, 20,300. Financial index could see some profit booking.

TCS            

Current price: Rs 2,502  
Target price: Rs 2,600
Keep a stop at Rs 2,475 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 2,550 and Rs 2,575. Book profits at Rs 2,600.

Idea     

Current price: Rs 108.5  
Target price: Rs 106.6
Keep a stop at Rs 110 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 107 and Rs 107.5. 
Book profits at Rs 106.5

ITC          

Current price: Rs 266 
Target price: 262
Keep a stop at Rs 269 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 263 and Rs 264. Book profits at Rs 262.
                                                            Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

image
Business Standard
177 22