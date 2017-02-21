Today's picks: 21 February, 2017

Current: 8,879 (fut: 8,878)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 8,805. Stop-short positions at 8,955. Big moves could go till 9,005, 8,750. A long 8,900c (31), short 9,000c (7) could gain 10-15 if the bull run hits 8,950.

Bank

Current: 20,677 (futures: 20,667)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 20,550. Stop-short positions at 20,780.

Big moves could go till 21,025, 20,300. Financial index could see some profit booking.

Current price: Rs 2,502

Target price: Rs 2,600

Keep a stop at Rs 2,475 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 2,550 and Rs 2,575. Book profits at Rs 2,600.



Idea



Current price: Rs 108.5

Target price: Rs 106.6

Keep a stop at Rs 110 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 107 and Rs 107.5.

Book profits at Rs 106.5

Current price: Rs 266

Target price: 262

Keep a stop at Rs 269 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 263 and Rs 264. Book profits at Rs 262. Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated