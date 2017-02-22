Today's picks: 22 February, 2017

Nifty



Current: 8,908 (futures: 8,908) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 8,850. Stop-short positions at 8,960. Big moves could go till 9,025, 8,795. A long 8,900c (39), short 9,000c (6) could gain 15-20 if the index crosses 8,950.

Bank Nifty



Current: 20,861 (futures: 20,855) Target: NA

Stop-loss long positions at 20,750. Stop-loss short positions at 20,960. Big moves could go till 20,500, 21,200. Index seems to have gained renewed momentum on merger rumours.

Aurobindo Pharma



Current price: Rs 686, Target price: Rs 675

Keep a stop at Rs 693 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 677 and Rs 680. Book profits at Rs 675.



Current price: Rs 304, Target price: Rs 310

Keep a stop at Rs 301 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 308 and Rs 309. Book profits at Rs 310.

Bharti Infratel



Current price: Rs 296, Target price: Rs 291

Keep a stop at Rs 299 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 293 and Rs 294. Book profits at Rs 291.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated