Eveready investors may see gains
Business Standard

Today's picks: 22 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Aurobindo Pharma, Adani Ports, Bharti Infratel

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       

Current: 8,908 (futures: 8,908) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,850. Stop-short positions at 8,960. Big moves could go till 9,025, 8,795. A long 8,900c (39), short 9,000c (6) could gain 15-20 if the index crosses 8,950.

Bank Nifty       

Current: 20,861 (futures: 20,855) Target: NA  
Stop-loss long positions at 20,750. Stop-loss short positions at 20,960. Big moves could go till 20,500, 21,200. Index seems to have gained renewed momentum on merger rumours.  

Aurobindo Pharma          

Current price: Rs 686, Target price: Rs 675
Keep a stop at Rs 693 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 677 and Rs 680. Book profits at Rs 675. 


Current price: Rs 304, Target price: Rs 310
Keep a stop at Rs 301 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 308 and Rs 309. Book profits at Rs 310. 

Bharti Infratel          

Current price: Rs 296, Target price: Rs 291
Keep a stop at Rs 299 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 293 and Rs 294. Book profits at Rs 291. 
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

Business Standard
Business Standard
