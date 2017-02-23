Today's Picks: 23 February, 2017

Nifty



Current: 8,927 (fut: 8,920), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 8,850. Stop-short positions at 9,000. Big moves could go till 9,025, 8,800. A long 8,900c (40), long 8,900p (20) has breakevens at 8,840, 8,960.

Bank Nifty

Current: 20,868 (fut: 20,859), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 20,750. Stop-short positions at 20,975. Big moves could go till 21,200, 20,500. Some upwards bias but likely to be a session without much volatility.

Reliance Industries

Current price: Rs 1,207, Target price: Rs 1,230

Keep a stop at Rs 1,195 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,220 and Rs 1,225. Book profits at ~1,230.

Current price: Rs 328, Target price: Rs 322

Keep a stop at Rs 332 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 324 and Rs 325. Book profits at Rs 322.

NTPC

Current price: Rs 167, Target price: Rs 160

Keep a stop at Rs 170 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 162 and Rs 163. Book profits at Rs 160.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.