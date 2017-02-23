TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Specials » SI » Trading Desk

Finmin questions Sebi on NSE co-location audit
Business Standard

Today's Picks: 23 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Reliance Industries, Coal India, NTPC

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 

Current: 8,927 (fut: 8,920), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,850. Stop-short positions at 9,000. Big moves could go till 9,025, 8,800. A long 8,900c (40), long 8,900p (20) has breakevens at 8,840, 8,960.

Bank Nifty 

Current: 20,868 (fut: 20,859), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 20,750. Stop-short positions at 20,975. Big moves could go till 21,200, 20,500. Some upwards bias but likely to be a session without much volatility.

Reliance Industries

Current price: Rs 1,207, Target price: Rs 1,230 
Keep a stop at Rs 1,195 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,220 and Rs 1,225. Book profits at ~1,230.


Current price: Rs 328, Target price: Rs 322
Keep a stop at Rs 332 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 324 and Rs 325. Book profits at Rs 322.

NTPC  

Current price: Rs 167, Target price: Rs 160
Keep a stop at Rs 170 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 162 and Rs 163. Book profits at Rs 160. 
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Today's Picks: 23 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Reliance Industries, Coal India, NTPC

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Reliance Industries, Coal India, NTPC
Nifty 

Current: 8,927 (fut: 8,920), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,850. Stop-short positions at 9,000. Big moves could go till 9,025, 8,800. A long 8,900c (40), long 8,900p (20) has breakevens at 8,840, 8,960.

Bank Nifty 

Current: 20,868 (fut: 20,859), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 20,750. Stop-short positions at 20,975. Big moves could go till 21,200, 20,500. Some upwards bias but likely to be a session without much volatility.

Reliance Industries

Current price: Rs 1,207, Target price: Rs 1,230 
Keep a stop at Rs 1,195 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,220 and Rs 1,225. Book profits at ~1,230.


Current price: Rs 328, Target price: Rs 322
Keep a stop at Rs 332 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 324 and Rs 325. Book profits at Rs 322.

NTPC  

Current price: Rs 167, Target price: Rs 160
Keep a stop at Rs 170 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 162 and Rs 163. Book profits at Rs 160. 
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Today's Picks: 23 February, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Reliance Industries, Coal India, NTPC

Nifty 

Current: 8,927 (fut: 8,920), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 8,850. Stop-short positions at 9,000. Big moves could go till 9,025, 8,800. A long 8,900c (40), long 8,900p (20) has breakevens at 8,840, 8,960.

Bank Nifty 

Current: 20,868 (fut: 20,859), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 20,750. Stop-short positions at 20,975. Big moves could go till 21,200, 20,500. Some upwards bias but likely to be a session without much volatility.

Reliance Industries

Current price: Rs 1,207, Target price: Rs 1,230 
Keep a stop at Rs 1,195 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,220 and Rs 1,225. Book profits at ~1,230.


Current price: Rs 328, Target price: Rs 322
Keep a stop at Rs 332 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 324 and Rs 325. Book profits at Rs 322.

NTPC  

Current price: Rs 167, Target price: Rs 160
Keep a stop at Rs 170 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 162 and Rs 163. Book profits at Rs 160. 
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.

image
Business Standard
177 22