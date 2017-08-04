Today's Picks: August 4, 2017

Nifty

Current: 10,013 (fut: 10,038), Target: NA

Stop long positions at 9,970. Stop short positions at 10,115. Big moves could go till 10,150, 9,900. A long 10000p (96) short 9,900p (65) could gain 15-20 if the index falls till 9975.

Bank Nifty

Current: 24,675 (fut: 24,782)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 24,625. Stop short positions at 24,925. Big moves could go till 24,450, 25,125. Correction may continue and test support at 24,550-24,575.

Bharti Airtel

Current price: Rs 424 Target: 432

Keep a stop at Rs 420 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 428 and Rs 430. Book profits at Rs 432.

Current price: Rs 242 Target: Rs 238

Keep a stop at Rs 244 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 239 and Rs 240. Book profits at Rs 238

Current price: Rs 516 Target: Rs 505

Keep a stop at Rs 522 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 507 and Rs 510. Book profits at Rs 505

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated