SBI to divest 80 million shares in SBI Life via IPO
Business Standard

Today's picks: July 11, 2017

Nifty, Nifty Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty 

Current: 9,771 ( Nov fut: 9,774), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,700. Stop-short positions at 9,825. Big moves could go till 9,875, 9,650 and the breakout has a upside bias. A long 9,800c (66), short 9,900c (30) could gain 10-15 if 9,800 is struck.   

Nifty Bank

Current: 23,675 ( Nov fut: 23,658), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at  23,575. Stop-short positions at 23,775. Big moves could go till 24,000, 23,300. Upside bias with resistance at 23,800-23,850.

Bharti Airtel 

Current price: Rs 405; Target price: Rs 414
Keep a stop at Rs 400 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 409 and Rs 412. Book profits at Rs 414.  

Hero MotoCorp

Current price: Rs 3,731; Target price: Rs 3,800
Keep a stop at Rs 3,690 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 3,770 and Rs 3,780. Book profits at Rs 300.

Coal India

Current price: Rs 259; Target price: Rs 253
Keep a stop at Rs 262 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 254 and Rs 255. Book profits at Rs 253.

Target price, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

