Top five PE deals in January

The top five deals this year accounted for 67.40% of the total investment in terms of value

BS Reporter 

The top five deals this year accounted for 67.40% of the total investment in terms of value. In the largest deal this year, Warburg Pincus India invested $119.32 million in PVR Ltd, while Sequoia Capital India and others invested $55 million in Practo Technologies.

