Trump presidency: Experts prefer to stay in 'no-action' mode

- Border adjustment tax or BAT is a tax levied on imports into the US
- The charge is expected to create a level playing field for local manufacturers in the US
- Most Indian companies export their products to the US
- Levying BAT could make Indian medicines expensive in the US
- To remain competitive, Indian companies may have to take a hit on their operating margins
- Trump plans to increase local hiring in IT jobs and reduce work permit visas from India
- Mandatory increase in minimum wages will also add to cost pressures
|Preferred Stocks
|Stocks to avoid
|
ONGC
|Infosys
|Petronet LNG
|TCS
|Gail
|Tech Mahindra
|L&T
|Mindtree
|Grasim
|Glenmark Pharma
|Vedanta
|Lupin
|State Bank of India
|Aurobindo Pharma
