Trump presidency: Experts prefer to stay in 'no-action' mode

Are Donald Trump’s election promises just rhetoric or something across the world must learn to live with? Experts prefer no-action zone over three months, but answers will get clearer when he assumes office on Friday night India time (January 20). Promises of higher employment for locals and increased manufacturing in the US, if kept, will bother the Indian stock market. Add in Trump’s recent statement on border adjustment tax, and the pressure intensifies, as this could set back India’s information technology (IT) and health care stocks.

Why fear BAT?

Border adjustment or is a levied on imports into the US

The charge is expected to create a level playing field for local manufacturers in the US

Impact of on Indian pharma

Most Indian companies export their products to the US

Levying could make Indian medicines expensive in the US

To remain competitive, Indian companies may have to take a hit on their operating margins

Why Trump could be tough on IT?

Trump plans to increase local hiring in jobs and reduce from India

Mandatory increase in minimum wages will also add to cost pressures

Preferred Stocks Stocks to avoid ONGC Infosys Petronet LNG TCS Gail Tech Mahindra L&T Mindtree Grasim Glenmark Pharma Vedanta Lupin State Bank of India Aurobindo Pharma

