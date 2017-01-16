Trump rally lifts markets, not India

Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election early November has spurred hopes of a spending boost and tax cuts, triggering gains in global stocks. The Trump-inspired rally has lifted equity benchmarks of major markets, with the exception of India. While all emerging markets (EMs) since November 8 have underperformed the developed markets, India is among the worst performers. Analysts say the government’s decision to scrap high-value notes, which coincided with the US general election results, has weighed on the domestic market. An analysis ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?