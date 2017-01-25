Two years on, securities tribunal still lukewarm to insurance

Appellate body SAT passes few insurance orders after sector brought under its purview

A little over two years after insurance was brought under Securities Appellate Tribunal, SAT has passed only a couple of orders on the sector. Less-than-optimal capacity, delay in forming Benches, and lack of awareness are to blame for the slack, said lawyers. "True that not many orders have been passed. SAT is burdened with securities matters. Certainly, it needs to build capacity," said Moin Ladha, associate partner, Khaitan & Co, who deals in SAT matters. According to the SAT website, it has passed only four orders in all under the head ...

N Sundaresha Subramanian