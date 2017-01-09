Utterly, butterly plus more

The success of the dairy brand's merchandise plans will be decided by a subtle sales pitch, feel experts

For half a century, generations have grown up anticipating and admiring the witticisms of the Amul girl, India’s best known ad mascot whose commentary on our pet obsessions like politics, cricket and Bollywood has turned a dairy brand into an unofficial spokesperson for the public. Now with the company planning to launch its own merchandise, the Amul girl is soon likely to go beyond hoardings and enter the personal spaces of consumers. Although the road ahead may seem rosy for a company enjoying unparalleled brand equity, experts caution against making an overt sales pitch and ...

Ritwik sharma