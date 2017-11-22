Value of robotics

For a number of years, the fear of job losses had restrained key board members at Americorp* in sponsoring robotics automation initiatives, though they engaged with their global IT solutions provider from India in ongoing business transformation. In particular, it had a large supply chain management team to manually gather data, create purchase requisitions and generate purchase orders (POs) in their SAP system every week.

The POs were then downloaded and emailed to the respective vendors as PDF attachments. Earlier this year, the Indian IT provider offered a “PO bot” that ...