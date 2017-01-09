Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research

Wearable devices need to offer more compelling value proposition

High abandonment rates for wearables indicate the need for device makers to offer more compelling value propositions to users to drive greater adoption of wearables, says Gartner, Inc. According to a survey by the research firm, the abandonment rate of smartwatches is 29 per cent, and 30 per cent for fitness trackers. This show that people do not find them useful, they get bored of them or they break. According to the survey, smartwatch adoption is still in the early adopter stage (10 per cent), while fitness trackers have reached early mainstream (19 per cent). Only eight per cent of ...

STR Team