Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research

'Top' and 'active' e-sellers capture most of total online GMV

Indian e-tailers report a total of more than 4.5 lakh e-sellers listed on their platform. However, a deeper analysis highlights that “top” and “active” e-sellers capture most of the total online GMV (gross merchandise value), say a recent study by RedSeer on the credit needs for e-sellers. These are merchants with the greatest credit need having a quick online inventory turnover and long offline credit cycles. E-sellers have been a primary target segment for lenders (banks and non-financial banking companies) during 2016 with access to credible credit scoring ...

STR Team