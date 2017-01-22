Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research

Omnichannel strategy is a panacea for a difficult environment at a time online retail is thriving and traditional retailers are feeling the heat with decline in shopper visits, suggests an article by Emma Sopadjieva, Utpal M Dholakia and Beth Benjamin for Harvard Business Review. “The omnichannel strategy hinges on the idea that providing a seamless shopping experience in brick-and-mortar stores and through a variety of digital channels not only differentiates retailers from their peers, but also gives them a competitive edge over online-only retailers by leveraging their store ...