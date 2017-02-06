Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research

Only 12 per cent of a sample of 4,000 office workers were taking advantage of enterprise mobile apps in the workplace, reveals a new research report by full-service digital design and development studio ArcTouch Mobile & Connected Experiences. Also, of the 12 per cent of employees with access to enterprise mobile apps who do see productivity benefits, users are generally underwhelmed by their app experience. “There is a significant missed opportunity when it comes to enterprise mobile apps in today’s workplace,” said Adam Fingerman, co-founder, ArcTouch Mobile & ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?