Virtual assistant at work

A Cisco study shows that people around the world are ready to work alongside virtual teammates. In fact, adding a virtual teammate just might make workers happier. The 52-question survey produced intriguing data. For instance, 94 per cent said they dread meetings, yet 45 per cent of innovators said they spend more than half the day in meetings.

Clearly, anything that can make meetings more enjoyable will be a game changer. Most people think technology advances will lead to more jobs. They think machines will free them from boring tasks and spare more time to focus on the bigger picture. ...