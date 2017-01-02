Wagh Bakri plies the premium trail

Nearly a century after founder Narandas Desai set up his first tea store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Tea Processors and Packers (GTPP) is taking its brands to a national audience. From a few states, it is going pan-India with its flagship label and looking to create a premium brand experience by investing in tea lounges. For this, the company says it will leverage its understanding of the customer and position itself as an aspirational brand, especially among young tea drinkers. The Wagh Bakri brand is the best-known label in the GTPP stable and enjoys 7% share of the national ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?