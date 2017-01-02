TRENDING ON BS
What having three CJs means for the judicial reforms process

CJs' have confessed that due to short tenures they could not do many things they wanted to do

M J Antony 

The Constitution or conventions do not prescribe a minimum tenure for the chief justice of India. Therefore, some of them get several years in the top judicial post and one of them got only 17 days. The period is determined by seniority and the senior-most becomes chief justice when the incumbent retires at the age of 65. Some years see three chief justices as the current one. This is one of the reasons why a chief justice, who is the administrative head of the judiciary, is unable to make surgical changes in the system, which cries for reforms. The present Chief Justice T S ...

The Constitution or conventions do not prescribe a minimum tenure for the chief justice of India. Therefore, some of them get several years in the top judicial post and one of them got only 17 days. The period is determined by seniority and the senior-most becomes chief justice when the incumbent retires at the age of 65. Some years see three chief justices as the current one. This is one of the reasons why a chief justice, who is the administrative head of the judiciary, is unable to make surgical changes in the system, which cries for reforms. The present Chief Justice T S ...

