What makes Twitter so vulnerable?

Earlier this year, rumours surfaced that passwords of 32 million Twitter accounts had been sold on the dark web for 10 Bitcoins (approximately $6,000). Twitter denied any such wrongdoing, saying that all accounts were secure. That did little to assuage panicky users, as several of them scrambled frantically to change their passwords. Around the same time, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter account was also hacked. So what makes Twitter so susceptible? In fact, not much, according to security experts. In the case of the recent security breaches in India, including Rahul ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?