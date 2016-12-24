What makes Twitter so vulnerable?

Twitter is an obvious target for hackers as the platform is wildly popular

Earlier this year, rumours surfaced that passwords of 32 million Twitter accounts had been sold on the dark web for 10 Bitcoins (approximately $6,000). Twitter denied any such wrongdoing, saying that all accounts were secure. That did little to assuage panicky users, as several of them scrambled frantically to change their passwords. Around the same time, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter account was also hacked. So what makes Twitter so susceptible? In fact, not much, according to security experts. In the case of the recent security breaches in India, including Rahul ...

BS Weekend Team