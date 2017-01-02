What will be Trump effect on global tax regime?

US President-elect Donald Trump’s tax reform plan (TRP) has been seen as one of his clear objectives during the campaign and Congress perceives this as a likely opportunity to update a tax code which has not seen any major overhaul for over three decades. While the uncertainty about what policies Trump will pursue as president will remain till he assumes office, analysts are anticipating a comprehensive tax reform to have a knock-on effect on the global tax regime. The major reforms in Trump’s TRP aim to broaden the individual income tax base and targets modifying the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?