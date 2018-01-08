Almost 75 per cent of enterprise resource planning users say it takes five or more days for a financial close, yet 85 per cent say what they really want is to close books in five days or less, according to a global survey of more than 780 such users from Excel4apps, a provider of best-in-class Excel-based reporting and data-loading software for use with Oracle, PeopleSoft and SAP When performing close reconciliations, what type of process do you use? (In %) Source: Financial Period-End Close Survey, Excel4apps, 2017