Whose brand is it anyway

Recently, when a video featuring actor Shilpa Shetty showed the PepsiCo-owned Tropicana brand in the background, it caused a stir on social media and some embarrassment for ITC since the actor is the endorser for its B Natural juice brand. Endorsing one brand while being seen with a rival drew flak all around until the company clarified that it did not hold Shetty responsible and saw it as a genuine mistake. However, the video raised a few issues about the do’s and don'ts of brand-endorser relationships in an age when the harsh and hawk-eyed glare of social media is always ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?