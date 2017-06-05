Whose brand is it anyway

Endorsers and brands navigate the trouble spots in their relationship under the gaze of social media

Recently, when a video featuring actor Shilpa Shetty showed the PepsiCo-owned Tropicana brand in the background, it caused a stir on social media and some embarrassment for ITC since the actor is the endorser for its B Natural juice brand. Endorsing one brand while being seen with a rival drew flak all around until the company clarified that it did not hold Shetty responsible and saw it as a genuine mistake. However, the video raised a few issues about the do’s and don'ts of brand-endorser relationships in an age when the harsh and hawk-eyed glare of social media is always ...

Urvi Malvania & Avishek Rakshit