Whose line is it anyway?

Business Standard brings you the most memorable quotes from 2016

Business Standard brings you the most memorable quotes from 2016

From Donald Trump’s caustic campaign trail to Kanye West’s epic meltdown at one of his concerts, 2016 was witness to some striking quotes. Here are the most memorable ones Jimmy Kimmel The television host while hosting the Emmy Awards in September This year’s nominees are the most diverse ever, and the only thing we value more than diversity is congratulating ourselves on how much we value diversity. The Oscars are now telling people we’re one of their closest friends — we’re not by the way. Donald ...

BS Weekend Team