Why govt could fall short of its steel ambition

Despite a rise in steel prices since mid-2016, the pvt sector has found it hard to add new capacity

Despite a rise in steel prices since mid-2016, the private sector has found it hard to add new capacity

India’s ambitious crude steel capacity target of 300 million tonnes (mt) by 2025-26, which would allow production of 275 mt to meet the country’s anticipated requirement of the metal at that point, is a bequeathal to the present regime from the United Progressive Alliance government. The targets, around which the 2012 National Steel Policy was framed, never looked easy to independent observers. This despite all the iron ore rich states at that time held the bait of allocation of mineral deposits to lure investments into new steel capacity. But the 2015 amendment ...

Kunal Bose