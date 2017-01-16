TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Specials » TakeTwo » Stories

Johnson turns up the speed, hopes for a smooth ride
Business Standard

Why govt could fall short of its steel ambition

Despite a rise in steel prices since mid-2016, the pvt sector has found it hard to add new capacity

Kunal Bose  |  Kolkata 

India’s ambitious crude steel capacity target of 300 million tonnes (mt) by 2025-26, which would allow production of 275 mt to meet the country’s anticipated requirement of the metal at that point, is a bequeathal to the present regime from the United Progressive Alliance government. The targets, around which the 2012 National Steel Policy was framed, never looked easy to independent observers.  This despite all the iron ore rich states at that time held the bait of allocation of mineral deposits to lure investments into new steel capacity. But the 2015 amendment ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Why govt could fall short of its steel ambition

Despite a rise in steel prices since mid-2016, the pvt sector has found it hard to add new capacity

Despite a rise in steel prices since mid-2016, the private sector has found it hard to add new capacity India’s ambitious crude steel capacity target of 300 million tonnes (mt) by 2025-26, which would allow production of 275 mt to meet the country’s anticipated requirement of the metal at that point, is a bequeathal to the present regime from the United Progressive Alliance government. The targets, around which the 2012 National Steel Policy was framed, never looked easy to independent observers.  This despite all the iron ore rich states at that time held the bait of allocation of mineral deposits to lure investments into new steel capacity. But the 2015 amendment ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Why govt could fall short of its steel ambition

Despite a rise in steel prices since mid-2016, the pvt sector has found it hard to add new capacity

India’s ambitious crude steel capacity target of 300 million tonnes (mt) by 2025-26, which would allow production of 275 mt to meet the country’s anticipated requirement of the metal at that point, is a bequeathal to the present regime from the United Progressive Alliance government. The targets, around which the 2012 National Steel Policy was framed, never looked easy to independent observers.  This despite all the iron ore rich states at that time held the bait of allocation of mineral deposits to lure investments into new steel capacity. But the 2015 amendment ...

image
Business Standard
177 22