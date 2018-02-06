Will Discovery's mega entertainment gamble to woo Indian masses pay off?

Discovery India is extending its brand to general entertainment, seeking a role for itself beyond the infotainment segment that it has been a part of since its launch in the country. The network is also pushing for a stronger digital play with an alliance with Netflix for the global airing of its Indian general entertainment channel (Discovery Jeet) and a bouquet of mobile-first over-the-top (OTT) entertainment offerings.

It also plans to launch a kids’ entertainment channel. The objective is to go mass-premium in India as the network has said and also, snatch a slice of that part of ...